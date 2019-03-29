Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Minnie D. Coles

Minnie D. Coles Obituary
On the evening of 21 March 2019, Minnie D. "Nell" Lyons Coles, 64, of Newport News, Virginia went to her eternal resting place. Services for Ms. Coles will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m. March 30th at Galilee Baptist Church, 6012 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA by Rev. James J. Jones. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A viewing for Ms. Coles will be held from noon until 6:00 pm on Friday March 29th, 2019 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
