On the evening of 21 March 2019, Minnie D. "Nell" Lyons Coles, 64, of Newport News, Virginia went to her eternal resting place. Services for Ms. Coles will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m. March 30th at Galilee Baptist Church, 6012 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA by Rev. James J. Jones. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A viewing for Ms. Coles will be held from noon until 6:00 pm on Friday March 29th, 2019 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019