|
|
Monday afternoon December 30, 2019, Minnie Garrett Snelling passed away, with her family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Snelling and daughter, Farris Newell (John).
Minnie was a loved resident at the James River Convalescent Center and member at Temple Baptist Church. She loved her family very much and always looked forward to their visits.
She is survived by her daughter Monica Woolley (Travis); siblings, John, Doris, and Ann; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Lauren, Bonnie, and Travis; and 7 great grandchildren; along with many other loving family and friends.
There will be a celebration of Minnie's life at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM and a visitation, one hour prior to service at 12:30 PM.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020