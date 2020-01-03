Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Garrett Obituary
Monday afternoon December 30, 2019, Minnie Garrett Snelling passed away, with her family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Snelling and daughter, Farris Newell (John).

Minnie was a loved resident at the James River Convalescent Center and member at Temple Baptist Church. She loved her family very much and always looked forward to their visits.

She is survived by her daughter Monica Woolley (Travis); siblings, John, Doris, and Ann; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Lauren, Bonnie, and Travis; and 7 great grandchildren; along with many other loving family and friends.

There will be a celebration of Minnie's life at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM and a visitation, one hour prior to service at 12:30 PM.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -