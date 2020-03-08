|
|
Miriam C. Smith, 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 5, 2020.
Born in Kershaw, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie Chalmers of Wilmington, NC, and the widow of James Leslie Smith. She was a member of First Church of God in Norfolk.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Russell Isaac Smith of San Francisco, CA; sister, June Lee and three brothers, John, David, and Joseph Chalmers of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Jessica Jackson and Taylor LeVart, both of Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Lindzy Parker Jackson, Jacey Lynn Jackson, and Millie Jade LeVart, all of Arkansas.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, March 10, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020