Miriam Adams Hall of Knoxville, GA, formerly of Poquoson, VA passed away November 30, 2020 in Terrell, TX.
Her graveside service will be held at 3 PM Sunday at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
Mrs. Hall was born to the late Oscar and Dorothy Adams. After 35 years of service, she retired from NASA where she was a division secretary. Mrs. Hall was of the Church of Christ faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hall; and two brothers, David Adams and William Adams.
She is survived by her two sons: Glenn Hall and his wife Pat, and Keith Hall and his wife Joy; five grandchildren: Jessica Hall, Emily McConnell, Justin Hall, Meagan Hall, and Christian Hall; one great-grandchild, Greyson Hall; five siblings: Joe Adams, Lisa Albouy, Ginnie Matthews, Peggy Barksdale, and Edward Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia, P.O. Box 6333, Macon, GA 31208.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Maconmp.com