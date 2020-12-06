1/1
Miriam Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Adams Hall of Knoxville, GA, formerly of Poquoson, VA passed away November 30, 2020 in Terrell, TX.

Her graveside service will be held at 3 PM Sunday at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.

Mrs. Hall was born to the late Oscar and Dorothy Adams. After 35 years of service, she retired from NASA where she was a division secretary. Mrs. Hall was of the Church of Christ faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hall; and two brothers, David Adams and William Adams.

She is survived by her two sons: Glenn Hall and his wife Pat, and Keith Hall and his wife Joy; five grandchildren: Jessica Hall, Emily McConnell, Justin Hall, Meagan Hall, and Christian Hall; one great-grandchild, Greyson Hall; five siblings: Joe Adams, Lisa Albouy, Ginnie Matthews, Peggy Barksdale, and Edward Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia, P.O. Box 6333, Macon, GA 31208.

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

You may sign the online guestbook at www.Maconmp.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home Macon Memorial Park Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved