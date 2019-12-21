Home

Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
Miriam T. Callis


1924 - 2019
Miriam T. Callis Obituary
Miriam Thomas Callis, 95, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born August 8, 1924 in Peary, VA. She was a lifelong residence of Mathews County. Miriam was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was extremely important to her. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Maude Thomas; husband, Ernest Lee Callis, Jr; son, Keith and brother Aubrey. She was also preceded in death by a grandson Chris, daughter-in-law Nan, son-in-law Gene and grandson-in-law Jess. She is survived by her children Melvin and Susan of Mathews; Thomas (Nancy) of West Point, Nancy (Mark) of Bedford and daughter-in-law Barbara of Mathews; grandchildren Todd (Gina), Ashley (Chris), Mandi (John), Brian, Jason (Kelly), Marie, Jeff and Jessica (Daniel); great-grandchildren Christopher, Nicky, Baz, Emma, Layla, Hannah, Rylee, Lannah, Jaclyn, Brody, Londyn, Jeremy and Kaelyn; sisters Jeneill Rowe and Iva Belvin. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1 pm at Foster- Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA. Burial will follow the service at St. Paul Annex, Susan, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church General Fund, c/o Nancy Rowe, P.O. Box 1104, Mathews, VA 23109. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 21, 2019
