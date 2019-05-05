Home

Sgt. Mitchell Young, Jr., 35, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on the afternoon of April 22, 2019. He was born in Greenville, FL on September 3,1943 to Mitchell and Janey Young. Mitchell served in the U.S. Army and worked for the United States Postal Service, proudly retiring from both careers. Mitchell is preceded in rest by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Christina Young; children, Krista Young, Jocelyn (Nsali) Masimbi, and Darrius Young; grandchildren, Donovan Young and Khalid Shabazz; and sisters; Loretta Tutson, Dorothy Sims and Jewel Devane. An inurnment will take place Friday May 23 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Condolences to claytorrollinsfh.com
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019
