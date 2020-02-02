|
Mitsuko "Mitzi" Akabane Foley, 94, passed peacefully into eternal rest on January 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband John "Jan" Foley, son William Curling, step daughter Jan Alyn Foretich (Jeff), seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A remembrance gathering will be held on February 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Calvary Chapel of Newport News 15553 Warwick Blvd. Graveside service will be held on February 11, 2020 at 1:00pm in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020