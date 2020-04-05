Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Tynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie L. Tynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mollie L. Tynes Obituary
Mollie Leah Tynes, 25, passed on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Isabell, Christopher and Dana Jr.; and grandfathers, Herbert Massenburg and Albert Tynes.

She is survived by her father, Dana Tynes, Sr. (Denise Moore); mother, Saleda Tynes; sisters, Kennedy Tynes and Carlina Tynes Bowling (Quintin); niece, Talina Bowling; nephews, Dorion, Reginald and Kingston Bowling; grandmothers, Glorieso Richardson and Carolyn Peterson; great grandmother, Arlene Fogg; and aunt, Ashley Singleton.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside service. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -