Mollie Leah Tynes, 25, passed on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Isabell, Christopher and Dana Jr.; and grandfathers, Herbert Massenburg and Albert Tynes.
She is survived by her father, Dana Tynes, Sr. (Denise Moore); mother, Saleda Tynes; sisters, Kennedy Tynes and Carlina Tynes Bowling (Quintin); niece, Talina Bowling; nephews, Dorion, Reginald and Kingston Bowling; grandmothers, Glorieso Richardson and Carolyn Peterson; great grandmother, Arlene Fogg; and aunt, Ashley Singleton.
Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside service. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020