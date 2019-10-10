|
Mollie Marsh Davenport, 68, of Poquoson, died Monday, October 7, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Meade Davenport and son, Brian C. Davenport.
Mollie is survived by her son, Mark A. Davenport and his wife Olga; grandson, Colby Meade Davenport all of Poquoson, and sister, Laura Lee Sampson of Heathsville.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 11th at Providence Baptist Cemetery, Heathsville, VA. Calling hours for friends will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019