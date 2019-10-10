Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Providence Baptist Cemetery
Heathsville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Marsh Davenport


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mollie Marsh Davenport Obituary
Mollie Marsh Davenport, 68, of Poquoson, died Monday, October 7, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Meade Davenport and son, Brian C. Davenport.

Mollie is survived by her son, Mark A. Davenport and his wife Olga; grandson, Colby Meade Davenport all of Poquoson, and sister, Laura Lee Sampson of Heathsville.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 11th at Providence Baptist Cemetery, Heathsville, VA. Calling hours for friends will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now