Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Molly Ann Reed Foster

Molly Ann Reed Foster Obituary
Molly Ann Reed Foster, 87, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Lawrenceville, VA, She was a York County resident for over 70 years. Molly worked at the Langley AFB Commissary, and later at Games Farmers Market as a meat processor; loved to sew and give her work to others; enjoyed computer games; and most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. She attended Orcutt Baptist Church.

Molly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sonny Foster; parents, Mary Hogan and John Reed; son, Bernie Foster; sisters, Martha Keel and Mary Hendricks; and brother, W.O. Reed.

Molly is survived by her children, Patricia Foster Thomas and husband Fay, and John Foster and wife Tammy; brothers, Charles Reed, and Mike Hogan and wife Patty; grandchildren, Brian Thomas and wife Melaney, Jason Thomas and fiance Jamie Huffman, Brandon Hyler and wife Miranda, and Brittany Foster; great-grandchildren, Chase Thomas, Mason Thomas, Zac Cunningham, Charlie Hyler, Haley Cunningham, and Gavin and Olivia Talbert; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 1:00-2:00 PM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Molly's life at 2:00 PM led by John Ewell, all at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News.

Condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
