Molly Ann Reed Foster, 87, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Lawrenceville, VA, She was a York County resident for over 70 years. Molly worked at the Langley AFB Commissary, and later at Games Farmers Market as a meat processor; loved to sew and give her work to others; enjoyed computer games; and most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. She attended Orcutt Baptist Church.
Molly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sonny Foster; parents, Mary Hogan and John Reed; son, Bernie Foster; sisters, Martha Keel and Mary Hendricks; and brother, W.O. Reed.
Molly is survived by her children, Patricia Foster Thomas and husband Fay, and John Foster and wife Tammy; brothers, Charles Reed, and Mike Hogan and wife Patty; grandchildren, Brian Thomas and wife Melaney, Jason Thomas and fiance Jamie Huffman, Brandon Hyler and wife Miranda, and Brittany Foster; great-grandchildren, Chase Thomas, Mason Thomas, Zac Cunningham, Charlie Hyler, Haley Cunningham, and Gavin and Olivia Talbert; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 1:00-2:00 PM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Molly's life at 2:00 PM led by John Ewell, all at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News.
Condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019