It has been many years since I last saw Molly at their home near Lake Lure. We met in Atlanta through her husband, Dan, who became an instant friend and running buddy out of the Lucky Street YMCA. Molly was delightful, great laugh, twinkling, curious eyes and fun to be around. Dan, you were blessed to have her in your life and I know she felt the same about you. Know that you have many friends ready to help you in any way.

Ray Sylvester

