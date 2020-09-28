1/1
Molly Mugler Williams
Molly Mugler Williams (57) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours September 26, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Leukemia. She was supported by her loving family. Molly was born in Hampton, Virginia on February 14, 1963 and was a lifelong resident. She loved and played softball and basketball before female athletes were fashionable. After graduating from Kecoughtan High School, she became one of Hampton Police Division's first female officers and then worked for fifteen years in the Hampton Treasurer's Office. Molly was a member of the Buckroe Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and enjoyed her membership and comradery with the Buckroe Beach Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Her greatest love in live was family. She is predeceased by her mother Nancy Kearney Mugler. Molly is survived by her devoted husband and best friend of 35 years, Andy Williams, her daughter Kelly Amanda Williams (Josh Johnson), and beloved granddaughter, Peyton Hope Johnson, all of Hampton. She is lovingly remembered by her father Michael J. Mugler and wife Sandra of Yorktown, and her three brothers, Michael J. Mugler, Jr. (Sheila) of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Ross A. Mugler (Martha) of Hampton, and Patrick K. Mugler (Lisa) of Virginia Beach, along with twelve nieces and nephews, each of whom she made feel so very special and loved.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29,2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA, internment to follow at Parklawn. To view the service live online, please go to www.rhaydensmith.com for instructions.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Buckroe Beach Volunteer Company Ladies Auxiliary @ P.O. Box 3116, Hampton, VA 23663.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
