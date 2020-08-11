Mona Catherine Toombs (97) passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born February 14, 1923 (a red-headed Valentine) in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, Canada, the horse and buggy doctor had to drive over snow-piled fences to deliver her.



Mona was the second daughter of George Riddell (born in Listowel, Ontario, Canada) and Margaret Sneddon Brown Riddell (born on Bo'ness, Linlithgowshire, Scotland). Her two sisters were Madelene Hamel and Donalda Mae.



Mona was raised and educated in Canada attending Cecil Rhodes Academy where she was Editor-in-Chief of their yearbook, the Rhodarian, for two years. During her school days she loved participating in Scottish Dance plus running races. She was selected along with her best girlfriend to perform the Highland Fling at Teachers' Conventions and other events. While attending Manitoba Business College in Winnipeg, Manitoba during WWII, she accepted a position at James Richardson's and Sons. LTD. at the Winnipeg Grain Exchange. She worked there as a teletypist plus as a comptometrist balancing the books and maintaining the General Ledger.



She met Ralph E. Toombs (born in Moncton, New Brunswick) and they married in 1947. Mona became a proud Naturalized American Citizen and they resided in a few small Connecticut coastal towns including Madison, then the City of Milford. They had one child, Valerie. Mona, a voracious reader of history and non-fiction, also enjoyed documentaries, oil-painting, drawing, plus several educational pursuits.



As a testament to her vibrant, happy, gentle spirit, her new doctor stated to us that she had received a "Letter of Recommendation" about Mona from her previous retiring doctor and this doctor had never received one of these before.



Chipper to the very end, Mona continued to sing "Eriskay Love Lilt" and recite verses of Sir Walter Scott's poem "Breathes There a Man?"



Mona is predeceased by her parents, her sisters Madelene Hardy and Donalda Mae Wilson; and by her husband, Ralph E. Toombs.



She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Toombs Hamilton and John David Hamilton (son-in-law).



Her family would like to thank Riverside Hospice staff for their excellent care and support.



According to her wishes, no picture will be published and a private service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park, led by Shannon Pinto, Bagpiper, and the Rev. Timothy Dice. Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home has assisted with arrangements.



