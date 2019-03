San Antonio-Monica, age 71, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born and grew up in Hibbing, Minnesota. She was a resident of Hampton Virginia for 36 years, until moving to San Antonio, Texas in 2015. She graduated from the college of St. Scholastica, in Duluth, Minnesota. She was married to George "Mike" Gwinn for over 44 years, during which she lived all over the world during his service in the Air Force. She retired from the Newport News Virginia Library system in 2005. She volunteered at the Battered Woman's Shelter in Hampton, VA for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Monica was known for her smile and quick wit. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Monica was preceded in death by Mike her husband of over 44 years, her father and mother, James and Katherine Moore. She is survived by her sons, Josh Gwinn and his wife, Meme, and their two children, Riley and Laurel of San Antonio, TX; and Casey Gwinn and his wife, Laura, and their son, Clive of Richmond, VA; and brother, Michael Moore of Cohasset, MN. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary