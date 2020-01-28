|
Newport News, Va. – Monica Rose Fallon, 87, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
In past years, she was a member of the Merry Mixers Square Dance Club and the Kaola T. Round Dance Club. She was also a member of the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, where she was active with the ministry to the sick and home bound. More recently, she enjoyed "Fit and Fun" with her friends at Warwick Forest, audio books, Celtic music and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Ret. U S Navy CMDR. Thomas Francis Fallon, Jr. and is survived by her daughters, Theresa Anne Tiburzi, and her husband, Dominic, of Columbia, Md., Kathleen Marie Holley, and her husband, Jim, of Vinton, VA and Mary Susan Hansen, and her husband, Jeffery, of Amherst; six sons, Thomas Michael Fallon, and his wife, Jean, of Roanoke, Patrick Joseph Fallon, and his wife, Sandra, of Virginia Beach, Kevin Scot Fallon, and his wife, Karen, of Williamsburg, Robert Steven Fallon, and his wife, Kerry, of Kansas City, Kan., Peter David Fallon, and his wife, Pamela, of Newport News, and Christopher Paul Fallon, and his wife, Teresa, of Richmond; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown by Father Miguel Melendez and Father Mike Joly.
Memorial may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 or Riverside Hospice Care, 12420 Warwick Blvd # 6E, Newport News, VA 23606.
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020