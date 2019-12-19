|
Monica Tugwell-Umair, 47, passed away on December 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will continue at Next Level Church in Yorktown. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019