Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Tugwell-Umair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Tugwell-Umair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Tugwell-Umair Obituary
Monica Tugwell-Umair, 47, passed away on December 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will continue at Next Level Church in Yorktown. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -