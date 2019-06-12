Home

Monika M. Butler Obituary
Monika M. Butler, 80, passed on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Hof, Germany, she was married to Lewis Butler who preceded her in death in September of 1988. She has been a resident of Hampton Roads since 1990.Monika is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Petra & Timothy Tucker; brothers, Günter Reuss and Ludwig Reuss; grandchildren, Andre Cotman and Julian Brown and a great-grandchild on the way.The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am Sat, June 15, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton. Immediately following at 11:00 am, Monika's life will be remembered and celebrated by her brother-in-law, Bobby Butler.Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton. To read the entire obituary, please visitwww.rhaydensmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019
