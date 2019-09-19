Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Monroe Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monroe Duane Keene


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monroe Duane Keene Obituary
Monroe Duane Keene, 52, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Monroe and Shirley Keene on October 31, 1966.

Monroe served 8 years as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard. He was a resident of Yorktown and a science teacher at Dozier Middle School. This was his 29th year teaching in Virginia schools. Being an avid bass fisherman, Monroe enjoyed spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Chris and his two children, Cassie and Cody. He is also survived by his parents and his brother, Ken (Renea).

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 21, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church. A memorial service will begin at 11 :00 a.m. officiated by The Rev. Robert M. Chapman II. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church Praise Team, 1024 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monroe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now