|
|
Monroe Duane Keene, 52, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Monroe and Shirley Keene on October 31, 1966.
Monroe served 8 years as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard. He was a resident of Yorktown and a science teacher at Dozier Middle School. This was his 29th year teaching in Virginia schools. Being an avid bass fisherman, Monroe enjoyed spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Chris and his two children, Cassie and Cody. He is also survived by his parents and his brother, Ken (Renea).
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 21, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church. A memorial service will begin at 11 :00 a.m. officiated by The Rev. Robert M. Chapman II. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church Praise Team, 1024 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019