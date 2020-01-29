|
|
Moody Allen Harp, Jr., 76, of Newport News, went to be with his Lord Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Moody was a proud loving husband, grandfather, and a newly great-grandfather, who put his family first.
Moody had many vocations over his life; USAF Veteran; multiple years in sales; afterwards, he spent the rest of his career as an Aviation Ordnance Mechanic at NWS Yorktown. After retirement he spent many years traveling with his wife and friends. When not traveling, he worked part-time at Altmeyer Funeral Home. He also redirected himself as an active member of Warwick #336 AF&AM Masonic Lodge in Newport News.
Moody is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nita; son, Moody J. Harp (Denise); daughters, Beverly K. Emerson (Frank) of Yorktown and Connie Curtis (David) of Hayes; grandchildren, Ashley Wuska, David Curtis Jr., Rachel Wuska, Douglas Curtis, Brittany Curtis, Eric Harp and Parker Harp; and one great granddaughter, Sydney Marie.
A celebration of Moody's life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lebanon Christian Church 409 Yorktown Rd, Newport News, VA 23603, officiated by Dennis Worsham.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to Lebanon Christian Church, designated for the Bell Fund.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020