Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Moody James "MJ" Firman

Moody James "MJ" Firman Obituary
Moody James "MJ" Firman, Jr., 93, passed away at home on April 16, 2020 surrounded by family. MJ was a born and bred Bull Islander and was a member of the Poquoson Masonic Lodge #49 for 71 years. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church and spent over 3 years serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, then went on to work for NASA Langley as a wind tunnel technician.

MJ is preceded in rest by his wife of 62 years, Frances Firman and daughter, Sheila Firman.

He is survived by his son, Clyde Firman (Tammy); grandchildren, Tory Firman (Jessica), Erin Firman (Samantha), Cody Reeves; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ethan, Layla, Jack, and Courtney; and numerous extended family members, friends, and neighbors.

We would like to the thank the staff at James River Convalescent and Rehab for their care. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
