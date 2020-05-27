Morris A. Bander
1944 - 2020
Morris Arthur Bander, 76, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Hampton High School in 1962 and Virginia Tech in 1967 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He went to work for the Civil Service at the shipyard in Portsmouth before joining the Air Force during the Vietnam War. During his service in the Air Force, for which he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, he was stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio and Elgin AFB in Florida. Upon discharge, he returned to civil service where he retired from Superintendent of Shipbuilding at the Newport News Shipyard in 1999 and was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.

A Master Electrician and Master Woodworker, he was a faithful member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk and was always willing to assist with projects around the church.

Preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Alta Mae Bander and his sister, Natalie Bander Keene; survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy Bloodgood Bander; two sons, M. Andrew Bander and wife, Brooke and Brian A. Bander; two grandsons, Mason Thurmon and Evan M. Bander; and several cousins and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and may be viewed online at www.facebook.com/standrewsuffolk.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, c/o St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1885 Bridge Road, Suffolk, VA 23433.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 27, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
