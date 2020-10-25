Newport News native Morris Bryan "Moss" Beecroft, Jr., passed away peacefully this past spring after a long illness.



Moss was the son of Dr. Morris B. Beecroft, Sr., and Rosalind Muir Beecroft. At Newport News High School he was a multi- sport star athlete, where in Track & Field he set the state pole vaulting record that held for over a decade. After graduating college he was accepted at the University of Virginia Law School, but a chance meeting with a friend altered his destiny. They opened a small clothing store near the campus of Florida State University and was introduced to the beautiful Frances Carey of Jacksonville, an art student at FSU. After her graduation they quickly married and moved to Newport News, and with fellow Newport News High "Typhoon," Bunky Bull, Beecroft & Bull, Ltd was born.



After Bunky moved on, this dynamic duo opened other locations in Williamsburg, Va Beach, Norfolk, Richmond and Charlottesville, with three of those still in operation today. Along with sons Bryan and Craig, Beecroft & Bull shined and was named yearly to Esquire Magazine's list of the "Best Men's Stores in the Country". In addition, MR Magazine, an industry publication, tapped them for a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Moss would also become a proud member of the Old Friends Society, a "Who's Who" of industry leaders.



The legacy of Moss Beecroft doesn't end there. He was one of Virginia's great amateur golfers and competed successfully at the local, state and national levels. Highlights include Kenridge Invitational Champion in '67, Eastern Amateur Runner-Up in '70, Virginia Senior Amateur Champion 6 times, Virginia Senior Amateur Stroke Play Champion twice, Runner-Up in the US Senior Amateur in '91 and Low Amateur in the US Senior Open in '92, the same year he was ranked the #3 Senior Amateur in the nation. He was inducted into the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Quail Ridge Hall of Fame in Boynton Beach, FL. Most recently, was voted to the Class of 2021 of the VSGA Hall of Fame, his crowning achievement. Throughout his career, he built a reputation as a talented and fierce competitor with unwavering sportsmanship, matched only by his quick wit and smile.



Moss served as a Ranger in the US Army, was a Rotarian, a longtime member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church and James River Country Club. He is predeceased by his wife Frances and is survived by sons Morris Bryan Beecroft, III and Robert Craig Beecroft, his wife Noël, grandsons Schuyler and Max, his sister Joanne Hamilton and her sons Matt and Mark. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Peninsula and Hampton Roads First Tee Chapters, and to the American Parkinson's Disease Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store