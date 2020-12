Morrison E. "Doc" Koch, 74, died Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, he was a lifelong resident of Phoebus and retired from the State ABC Board as a store manager. An avid toy train collector, he was a longtime antique dealer.Survivors include his wife, Kathryn E. Koch; his daughter, Mary K. Crosby (James); his son, Gregory E. Koch; three stepchildren, Kenneth Milam (Vicki), Natalie Milam, and Darrell A. Milam; seven grandchildren, Ryan Crosby (Shelaine), Jacob Crosby, Kaitlynne Crosby (Dakota McGill), and Cole Crosby, Kenneth Milam, II, Kimberly Paul, and Casey Crites.Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association , P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.