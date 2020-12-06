Morrison E. "Doc" Koch, 74, died Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, he was a lifelong resident of Phoebus and retired from the State ABC Board as a store manager. An avid toy train collector, he was a longtime antique dealer.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn E. Koch; his daughter, Mary K. Crosby (James); his son, Gregory E. Koch; three stepchildren, Kenneth Milam (Vicki), Natalie Milam, and Darrell A. Milam; seven grandchildren, Ryan Crosby (Shelaine), Jacob Crosby, Kaitlynne Crosby (Dakota McGill), and Cole Crosby, Kenneth Milam, II, Kimberly Paul, and Casey Crites.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
