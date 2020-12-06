1/1
Morrison "Doc" Koch
Morrison E. "Doc" Koch, 74, died Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, he was a lifelong resident of Phoebus and retired from the State ABC Board as a store manager. An avid toy train collector, he was a longtime antique dealer.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn E. Koch; his daughter, Mary K. Crosby (James); his son, Gregory E. Koch; three stepchildren, Kenneth Milam (Vicki), Natalie Milam, and Darrell A. Milam; seven grandchildren, Ryan Crosby (Shelaine), Jacob Crosby, Kaitlynne Crosby (Dakota McGill), and Cole Crosby, Kenneth Milam, II, Kimberly Paul, and Casey Crites.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
