Moses N. Ngare, 64, of Newport News, passed away Oct. 6th, 2020. A visitation will be held Wed., Oct. 14th, from 4PM to 7PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA. A service will take place Thurs., Oct. 15th at 11AM, at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Full obituary and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com