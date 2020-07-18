Myra W. Hoen, 84, of Hampton, formerly of Salem, Virginia and widow of Klaas Hoen, passed away July 7, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jan Hoen and wife, Angeline, of Hampton, Margaret Harrach and husband, Edward, of New Mexico, and Helena Hoen of Indiana; nine grandchildren, William Hoen, Alexandra Hoen, Bryce Hoen, Nicholas Hoen, Allen Page, Elizabeth Harrach, Allison Harrach, Patrick Hoen, and Liam Hoen; and one great-grandson, Harrison Hoen.



Mrs. Hoen was born in Seattle, Washington as the only child of Edwin Groff Waterhouse and Hazel Mateal (Cox) Waterhouse. Her childhood included music, ice skating and horseback riding lessons. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society at University of Washington where she earned a B.S. in Mathematics. While attending graduate school at North Carolina State University, she met and married Klaas Hoen, on July 6, 1959. They were wed 46 years, until his death in 2009.



The Hoen family lived in the Netherlands, Australia, and Ireland before moving back to the United States and settling in Salem, Virginia, where they were members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Hampton, Virginia, and became members at St. Rose of Lima and the Korean Martyrs Catholic Parish.



Mrs. Hoen loved music and was accomplished on flute, piccolo, piano, clarinet, violin, and viola. She played in community symphony orchestras and bands and taught flute and piano lessons. She enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting, tatting, crocheting, reading, and cross-stitching.



Mrs. Hoen moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in 2007. She volunteered at Los Alamos Senior Center and was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Needing more assistance, Myra moved to assisted living in Santa Fe and in 2018 she returned to Virginia.



A private memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roanoke, Virginia, after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima and the Korean Martyrs Parish, 2108 Bay Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23661; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 314 Turner Road, Salem, Virginia 24153; or WHRO Public Media, 5200 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia 23508.



