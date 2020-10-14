1/1
Myrna Kay Easthom
1932 - 2020
Myrna Kay Wilson Kincaid Easthom walked into her heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Deerfield, Virginia to the late Ernest and Ruth Kincaid on May 12, 1932.

She was a faithful member of Parkview Baptist Church and retired from the Hampton City School System.

She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Jackie D. Easthom. She is survived by her daughters, Myrna Linkous (Don), Amy Smith (Whit); grandchildren, Tyler Smith (Alyssa), Shelby Steele (Travis) and Allison Stump (Kris); great-grandchildren, Kaden Stump and Emery Steele; plus many dear nephews and nieces.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to the staff, nurses and aids at the Huntington Assisted Living. Their care, love and support was exceptional. Also many thanks to the VHS Hospice Team and nurses, DeeDee and Kelly.

A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Rusty Beck of Parkview Baptist Church officiating. Please meet at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home at 2:45 PM for procession to the cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Kay, please consider a donation to Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA 23605.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
02:45 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
OCT
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 13, 2020
It was my honor to get to know her! My thoughts and prayers are with all of her family. Thank you for allowing me to care for her! She will be missed!
Stacie Lego
Friend
