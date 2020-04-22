Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
38 Little Florida Rd.
Poquoson, VA
View Map
Myrna Mae "Succi" Champ


1938 - 2020
Myrna Mae "Succi" Champ Obituary
Myrna Mae "Succi" Champ, 82, a native of Poquoson, passed away Saturday, April 18th. She was an extremely accomplished baker and enjoyed cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, community member, and friend who loved to help people and never met a stranger.

Myrna is preceded in rest by her parents, Robert & Margaret Firth; husband, Eugene Champ Sr; sister, Opal Carr; children, Eugene Champ Jr, Larry Champ, and Karen Champ.

She is survived by her son Dan Champ; grandchildren, Damion Champ, Christina Champ, Nichole Wright, Danny Champ Jr, Crystel Champ, Reba Champ; great-grandchild, Brantley Wright; cousin, Mrytle Goodwin, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private burial will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton with speaker Michael Kidd. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, April 24th at the Champ home, 38 Little Florida Rd. in Poquoson.

If desired, contributions can be made to the American Association Cancer Research and/or the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences may be sent to the family at the home address listed above.

Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 22, 2020
