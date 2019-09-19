|
Myrtle Louise Moody, 89 of Spring Grove, Virginia departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation Center, Colonial Heights, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lebanon Baptist Church in Disputanta, Virginia with Rev. James L. Barnes officiating. Interment will be held at Swann's Baptist Church cemetery. The remains will lie in state on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Poole's Funeral Home from 5-7pm and also at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Relatives and friends are asked to assemble at 11:00 a.m at the residence. Services have been entrusted to Poole's Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019