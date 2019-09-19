Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Disputanta, VA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
the residence
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Disputanta, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Louise Moody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Louise Moody Obituary
Myrtle Louise Moody, 89 of Spring Grove, Virginia departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation Center, Colonial Heights, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lebanon Baptist Church in Disputanta, Virginia with Rev. James L. Barnes officiating. Interment will be held at Swann's Baptist Church cemetery. The remains will lie in state on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Poole's Funeral Home from 5-7pm and also at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Relatives and friends are asked to assemble at 11:00 a.m at the residence. Services have been entrusted to Poole's Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now