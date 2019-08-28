Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Beech Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle O. Cheeseman Christian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle O. Cheeseman Christian Obituary
Myrtle Christian, mother of Michael T. Jones and wife of the late Theodore T. Christian departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home, in Newport News, Virginia. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Christian may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now