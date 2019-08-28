|
|
Myrtle Christian, mother of Michael T. Jones and wife of the late Theodore T. Christian departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home, in Newport News, Virginia. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Christian may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019