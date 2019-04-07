|
Myrtle P. Watts, 100, of Morehead City, NC (formerly of Hampton, VA) passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.A graveside service will be scheduled for a later date.Myrtle was born on May 25, 1918 in Princeton, NC to Hardy and Hettie Pearce. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Hall (Terry Parker) of Morehead City, NC; granddaughter, Deana Renn (Kevin Nixon) of Chesapeake, VA; great granddaughters, Kayla Filipak (Andrew), Shelby Renn (Austin), Alex Nixon and Maya Nixon; and 4 great-great-grandchildren, including Avery who will be arriving in May. She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Sorrell and Doris Evans and a very special niece, Carolyn Herring and many other family members.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Watts; and 6 siblings.Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019