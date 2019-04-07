Home

Myrtle P. Watts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myrtle P. Watts Obituary
Myrtle P. Watts, 100, of Morehead City, NC (formerly of Hampton, VA) passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.A graveside service will be scheduled for a later date.Myrtle was born on May 25, 1918 in Princeton, NC to Hardy and Hettie Pearce. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Hall (Terry Parker) of Morehead City, NC; granddaughter, Deana Renn (Kevin Nixon) of Chesapeake, VA; great granddaughters, Kayla Filipak (Andrew), Shelby Renn (Austin), Alex Nixon and Maya Nixon; and 4 great-great-grandchildren, including Avery who will be arriving in May. She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Sorrell and Doris Evans and a very special niece, Carolyn Herring and many other family members.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Watts; and 6 siblings.Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019
