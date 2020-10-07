1/
Nan Mills-Smith
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nan Mills-Smith was born to Nannie and James Mills of Brunswick County, Rawlings, VA on August 9, 1944. Nan was a sister to five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by Sallisteen, Paul, Marion and Donald, and preceded by Mary, Martha, Floyd, Delano, and James. She graduated from James Solomon Russell High School in 1963, and went on to St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, VA where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated. She later moved to Hampton, VA and joined St. Augustine's Episcopal Church of Newport News, VA. Nan began a career working with visually and hearing impaired youth. While working full time, she earned a Masters of Science from Old Dominion University and not stopping there, she went on to earn a Masters of Education from University of Virginia. In 1977 she married Don Michael Smith of Tarboro, NC. To this union they had two sons, Dannon (wife Martina) and Don-Michael. She has a stepson and daughter in law, Dr. Michael Armstrong and Dena, and a stepdaughter, Tina Smith. Nan was blessed with six grandchildren, Daryn, Devin, Dylan, Dani, Bianca, and Gabriella. In her spare time, Nan enjoyed gardening and watching things grow, as well as collecting vintage pieces, both clothing and furniture. She also had an affinity for helping others in need, devoting her life to acts of service and faith in her community. She was extremely family oriented, often hosting extravagant holiday festivities at her home. Nan was a fierce force of nature and a light to all who knew her. Rest in Peace Beloved Mother, Sister, Auntie, Teacher, and Friend.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved