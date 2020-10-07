Nan Mills-Smith was born to Nannie and James Mills of Brunswick County, Rawlings, VA on August 9, 1944. Nan was a sister to five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by Sallisteen, Paul, Marion and Donald, and preceded by Mary, Martha, Floyd, Delano, and James. She graduated from James Solomon Russell High School in 1963, and went on to St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, VA where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated. She later moved to Hampton, VA and joined St. Augustine's Episcopal Church of Newport News, VA. Nan began a career working with visually and hearing impaired youth. While working full time, she earned a Masters of Science from Old Dominion University and not stopping there, she went on to earn a Masters of Education from University of Virginia. In 1977 she married Don Michael Smith of Tarboro, NC. To this union they had two sons, Dannon (wife Martina) and Don-Michael. She has a stepson and daughter in law, Dr. Michael Armstrong and Dena, and a stepdaughter, Tina Smith. Nan was blessed with six grandchildren, Daryn, Devin, Dylan, Dani, Bianca, and Gabriella. In her spare time, Nan enjoyed gardening and watching things grow, as well as collecting vintage pieces, both clothing and furniture. She also had an affinity for helping others in need, devoting her life to acts of service and faith in her community. She was extremely family oriented, often hosting extravagant holiday festivities at her home. Nan was a fierce force of nature and a light to all who knew her. Rest in Peace Beloved Mother, Sister, Auntie, Teacher, and Friend.