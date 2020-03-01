|
Nancy Ann Claycomb Jones, 87, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Born on July 5, 1931 in Elyria, Ohio, Nancy was the eldest daughter of Harry and Ruth Claycomb. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1949 and attended the MB Johnson School of Nursing where she graduated in 1954. She immediately entered the United States Navy (Nurse Corps) where she proudly served until 1957 honorably achieving the rank of Lieutenant. Nancy or "Nana" (to her family) loved traveling, entertaining, the holidays, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play at Buckroe Beach.
Preceded in death by her father, Harry Francis Claycomb, her mother, Ruth Hallie Claycomb, her sister, Linda Lee Claycomb, her brother, Jack William Claycomb and her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert Edgar Jones, Sr; Nancy is survived by her sister, Carole E. Disbrow (David), her daughter, Cynthia Ann Doren (Joe), her son, Robert Edgar Jones, Jr. (Martha), her daughter, Stephanie Jones Poteet (Michael), 3 grandchildren: Christopher R. Jones, Carolyn A. Jones, Cathryn M. Jones and 2 great-grandchildren: Michael L. Poteet, Jr. and Jack R. Poteet.
She will be honorably remembered and celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020