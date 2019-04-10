Home

Nancy Ann Dixon Obituary
80 years young & all about fun! Nancy Dixon was a devoted wife to Joseph F. Dixon; loving mother to Jodie Montgomery (Rich), Amy Johns (Scott), Tom Dixon (Debbie), James Dixon (Alethea), Gail Matauli-Pa'aa (Vao), and Lilly Dixon (Demir). Nancy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 2, 2019."Nana" to 12 grandchildren-"The Big Three"-D.J. Dixon, Sarah & Erin Johns; "The Fabulous Five"-Madeline, Emily & Benjamin Montgomery & Victoria Dixon & T.K. Demir; "The Fantastic Four" Yasmin Demir, Sheena & Liam Matauli-Pa'aa & Walker Dixon.Sisters: Florence Knapper and preceded in death, Barbara Wallace.A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am. Visitation at 10:00 am.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunday Supper at Immaculate Conception Church, Hampton. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019
