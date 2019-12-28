|
|
Nancy B. Johnson passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, at the age of 81. She was born in Wythe-Hampton and was a lifelong resident of Newport News. Nancy was a secretary in the medical field and then stayed at home to raise a family. She was a member of Chestnut United Methodist Church.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years and 7 months, Beverly Johnson and her parents, Lumis and Roxana Brinkley. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria Lynn Johnson of Gloucester and Kathryn Leigh Johnson of Newport News.
May she rest in peace and always be our angel.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 28, 2019