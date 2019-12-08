|
Nancy Betourne Ketchum of Yorktown, VA passed away November 15, 2019 at the age of 74. She is survived by her sons, Leo and Edward Ketchum, also of Yorktown, and her brother Gary Betourne of Springfield, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Lee Ketchum. Nancy was born in 1945 in Kankakee, IL to Earl and Antoinette Betourne. She was a graduate of DePauw University and later taught high school English in Momence, IL before marrying Lee in 1975. A devoted wife and mother, Nancy traveled the country during Lee's service in the Air Force before settling in York County, VA, upon his retirement. Nancy had a very kind heart and always looked for ways to help others. She enjoyed feeding the neighborhood dogs, cats, birds, and other backyard wildlife. She also had a passion for gardening, antiques, arts and crafts, and British television-especially mysteries and comedies. Nancy will be interred in Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your preferred local animal charity, veterinary hospital(s), cancer charity, or food bank(s) in her honor. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019