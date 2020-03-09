|
Nancy Carol Britt (Mechanye) departed this life for a new experience with Christ on March 6, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Daughter of Pearl Belle and Victor Mechanye, Nancy spent her youth in Renovo, PA, and graduated from Bucktail High School in 1969. Her mother introduced Nancy to her future husband of 46 years, Marcus Kenneth Britt. Ken and Nancy married in 1973 and began raising a family the following year. Nancy leaves behind husband, Ken Britt; daughters, Cassandra B. Farrell and Katrina P. Ramaglino (Travis); grandchildren, Zachary and Samantha, sister, Helen Moran; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy leaves a wonderful legacy of love, compassion, kindness, patience, empathy, and faith for her family. Her most important contribution was her love for Christ. In this, she modeled the true Christian walk as she suffered for years from a multitude of chronic illnesses. Always cheerful, she laughed easily and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. Visitation will be an hour prior, and interment will follow the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2020