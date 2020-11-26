1/1
Nancy Carroll Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Jones Ellis of Newport News passed away at home peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Nancy was born in Macclesfield, NC, a daughter to the late Leona and James Jones. She met the love of her life, Ervin, who lived in a neighboring town and they were married for 63 years before settling in Newport News. She was a long-time member of Riverside Baptist church where she sang in the choir so proudly. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend to all, and she will be truly missed.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Lewis Jones, sister, Brenda Reason and her beloved son Billy Ellis. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband William (Ervin) Ellis, daughter, Angela Ellis Curry, son, Thomas Ellis, daughter-in-law, Sue Ellis, grandchildren, Joshua Bean (Wendy), Chase Ellis, Corinne Ellis, Travis Ellis, greatgrandchildren, Kahlil Holloway, Natalya Bean and one on the way, and many more nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of loving friends and special people in her life.

Funeral services will be held at Riverside Baptist church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 am with visitation to begin at 9:00 am for the family. Intermittent will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens immediately following. Arrangements entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home and Crematory Riverside.

The family would like to thank all of the special angels of Hospice Community Care for the compassion, care and love they showed our loved one and family throughout our time together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Riverside Baptist church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Riverside Baptist church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Howard (Bobby) Batts
Family
November 25, 2020
What can I say that everybody else doesn’t already know. Billy an I were best friends all during school, playing baseball and football together. We even played music together. I never went to Billy’s without Maw Eillis having a cold glass of iced tea ready. Don’t know how she knew it was my favorite but she did. Very happy memories growing up with the Ellis family.
Kevin Coffman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved