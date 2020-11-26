Nancy C. Jones Ellis of Newport News passed away at home peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, November 23, 2020.



Nancy was born in Macclesfield, NC, a daughter to the late Leona and James Jones. She met the love of her life, Ervin, who lived in a neighboring town and they were married for 63 years before settling in Newport News. She was a long-time member of Riverside Baptist church where she sang in the choir so proudly. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend to all, and she will be truly missed.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Lewis Jones, sister, Brenda Reason and her beloved son Billy Ellis. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband William (Ervin) Ellis, daughter, Angela Ellis Curry, son, Thomas Ellis, daughter-in-law, Sue Ellis, grandchildren, Joshua Bean (Wendy), Chase Ellis, Corinne Ellis, Travis Ellis, greatgrandchildren, Kahlil Holloway, Natalya Bean and one on the way, and many more nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of loving friends and special people in her life.



Funeral services will be held at Riverside Baptist church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 am with visitation to begin at 9:00 am for the family. Intermittent will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens immediately following. Arrangements entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home and Crematory Riverside.



The family would like to thank all of the special angels of Hospice Community Care for the compassion, care and love they showed our loved one and family throughout our time together.



