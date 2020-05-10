Nancy G. Dyment
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Nancy Gant Dyment, 88, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Greensboro, NC on October 8, 1931, she accompanied her parents Col. Robert M. Gant (USA-Ret) and Elizabeth Darling Gant, and later her husband, worldwide with the U.S. Army before settling on the Virginia Peninsula in 1975. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Col. LeRoy W. Dyment Jr. (USA-Ret). She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Linda L. Dyment (B. Scott Greene) and Lori D. Ward (Kenneth E. Ward); three grandchildren, Kristen N. Miller (Jason Miller), Brian W. Ward and Sarah E. Felix (Corey Felix), four great-grandsons, Cole Miller, Chase Miller, Casey Miller and C.J. Miller and a great-granddaughter, Madison Felix. She is also survived by her brother, Rev. Robert M. Gant, Jr. (Carol L. Gant) of SC and her niece and nephews. She graduated from George Washington High School, Alexandria, VA and attended Mary Washington College. She was a past Chairperson of the Fort Monroe American Red Cross. She was a member of the National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC and attended the Chapel of the Centurion, Fort Monroe, where she was a member of the Protestant Women of the Chapel, past-President of the Altar Guild, and past-Chairperson of the Prayer Chain. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the Centurion Interdenominational Church (Chapel of the Centurion), Fort Monroe. Private interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Centurion Interdenominational Church, P.O. Box 3173, Hampton, VA 23663-0173.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Centurion Interdenominational Church (Chapel of the Centurion)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 10, 2020
Lori so very sorry for your lost. We are praying for you and your family. May God give you comfort and peace.
Tommie Marshall
Friend
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Very sweet and kind lady with a very kind daughter. Love you both
Tina
Friend
May 10, 2020
To the Family of Nancy G. Dymant, the Hartman Family send our sincere Sympathy during this time of bereavement. Please know your loss is felt by all, may God continue to bless you.

Robert E. Hartman, Jr.
Command Sergeant Major USA (Ret)
Robert HARTMAN
Friend
May 10, 2020
Rejoice for I am alive and well in the house of our Lord Jesus Christ!
Nancy was a soft spoken lady who was always kind to me. I enjoyed our talks. God Bless her and may she rest in peace.
Beverly Filer
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
Aunt Nancy, you are one of a kind and a very special lady. Your warm heart and loving kindness made even strangers feel like family. You are truly missed and the world has lost a saint.
Stephen Gant
Family
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved