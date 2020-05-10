Mrs. Nancy Gant Dyment, 88, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Greensboro, NC on October 8, 1931, she accompanied her parents Col. Robert M. Gant (USA-Ret) and Elizabeth Darling Gant, and later her husband, worldwide with the U.S. Army before settling on the Virginia Peninsula in 1975. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Col. LeRoy W. Dyment Jr. (USA-Ret). She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Linda L. Dyment (B. Scott Greene) and Lori D. Ward (Kenneth E. Ward); three grandchildren, Kristen N. Miller (Jason Miller), Brian W. Ward and Sarah E. Felix (Corey Felix), four great-grandsons, Cole Miller, Chase Miller, Casey Miller and C.J. Miller and a great-granddaughter, Madison Felix. She is also survived by her brother, Rev. Robert M. Gant, Jr. (Carol L. Gant) of SC and her niece and nephews. She graduated from George Washington High School, Alexandria, VA and attended Mary Washington College. She was a past Chairperson of the Fort Monroe American Red Cross. She was a member of the National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC and attended the Chapel of the Centurion, Fort Monroe, where she was a member of the Protestant Women of the Chapel, past-President of the Altar Guild, and past-Chairperson of the Prayer Chain. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the Centurion Interdenominational Church (Chapel of the Centurion), Fort Monroe. Private interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Centurion Interdenominational Church, P.O. Box 3173, Hampton, VA 23663-0173.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



