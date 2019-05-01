|
|
Nancy Jane Pember, 89, died, Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a native of New Milford, Connecticut and was a peninsula residence since 1972. Nancy was employed by Busch Gardens Williamsburg as a hostess. She was a loving mother and was always loved by the neighborhood kids because she treated them as her own.Survivors include three children, William Pember (Valerie), Rebecca Pember both of Newport News, and Donald Pember (Carol) of Poquoson; ; six grandchildren, Sammantha Pember, Michael Vazquez, Amy Wells, John Pember, Bonnie McCune, and Steven Warner; and three great-granchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Hilda Stark and Thelma Jones.All services private.In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Peninsula SPCA or American Diabetes.Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.comArrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019