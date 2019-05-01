Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pember
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Pember

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Jane Pember Obituary
Nancy Jane Pember, 89, died, Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a native of New Milford, Connecticut and was a peninsula residence since 1972. Nancy was employed by Busch Gardens Williamsburg as a hostess. She was a loving mother and was always loved by the neighborhood kids because she treated them as her own.Survivors include three children, William Pember (Valerie), Rebecca Pember both of Newport News, and Donald Pember (Carol) of Poquoson; ; six grandchildren, Sammantha Pember, Michael Vazquez, Amy Wells, John Pember, Bonnie McCune, and Steven Warner; and three great-granchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Hilda Stark and Thelma Jones.All services private.In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Peninsula SPCA or American Diabetes.Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.comArrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now