Nancy Jones Karnes, of Newport News, passed away peacefully at her home on November 20, 2019, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her father, Coy Duke Jones and her mother, Nancy M. Jones.
Nancy worked for what was formerly known as Leggett Department Store, for many years as a sales associate. She also was a long-time member and attended the Colonial Place Church of Christ.
She greatly enjoyed crafting, home decorating, gardening in the warmer weather, card games, and shopping. Nancy's was most proud of her family, whom she greatly cherished; spending time with her loved ones and being a devoted mother, sister, grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter: Debra Spain; three sons: Ricky E. Karnes and his wife, Elizabeth "Beth"; Howard D. Karnes and his wife, Jackie; Steven T. Karnes and his wife, Carrie; siblings, Rose Sanders, C.D. Jones and his wife, Lou, and Linda Sue Jones; her grandchildren: Derek, Leslie, Timmy, Mackenzie, Madison; six great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019