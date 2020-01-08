|
|
Nancy Lynn Gunter, 70, of Yorktown, Virginia, died at her home on January 2, 2020, following an illness. Born January 20, 1949, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of Clifford and Wilda (Divins) Baker of Sligo, PA.She graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg, Pa. and went on to be a bookkeeper for many private businesses.
She loved traveling, going on cruises, shopping and playing Bunco. She belonged to the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, and the Women of the Moose Chapter 3000.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Gunter of Yorktown, VA.; a sister, Wendy R. Clinger of New Kent, VA; and a nephew, Richard Clinger, his wife, Terri, and their children Rachel, Jake and Henry of Mechanicsville, VA.
She was preceded in death by her mother Wilda Baker Divins and her brother- in-law Harold Clinger.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Interment will be in the Divins family plot in Sligo Cemetery in Pennsylvania . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 7007 Harbour View Blvd. suite 114, Suffolk, VA 23435.
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020