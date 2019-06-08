Nancy MacDonald Weaver passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Duck, NC. Born January 11, 1942 and raised in Williamsburg Virginia, she was the daughter of Frank and Margaret MacDonald. She is survived by her husband David Weaver, M.D. and her two sons David (Laura) Trout and Tim Weaver. Her grandchildren Coral Rose LaPointe, Aspen Weaver, William and Madelyn Trout. Her adopted family Laurie and Judith Foster and their children William, Jeremy (Melanie) and daughter Daisy. Her beloved dogs Lucy and Phoebe. After graduating from High School in Williamsburg, she graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Masters in Library Science and earned a Masters in English and History from Carnegie Mellon. Nancy worked as a Librarian and High School Teacher in Maine, Boston and Pittsburg. After returning to VA she worked as an Exterior Landscape Designer. In addition to her careers Nancy was first and foremost dedicated to her family - first as a loving mother and then as an ecstatic grandmother. Nancy was a powerful organizer for her family and many community organizations. She was an active member of Bruton Parish Church where she was involved in numerous committees and organizations. Nancy loved to cook gourmet meals, and could often be found hosting dinner parties or cooking for the local church ministry. She enjoyed bridge, spending time with friends, decorating and shopping. Family time was often spent on the Outer Banks of NC where she presided poolside over the family. Funeral services will be held at Bruton Parish Church-Duke of Gloucester Street, Williamsburg on Tuesday, June 11 at 12 Noon. Internment will be private at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SpiritWorks Foundation, 5800 Mooretown Road, Williamsburg VA 23188 or Avalon Center, PO Box 6805, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Published in Daily Press from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary