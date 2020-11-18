Every time we stand on the front porch of our childhood home, we understand why our parents chose to never move. The beauty of the water, the tall steeple of the church, the old majestic trees, the beautiful green grass, the egrets, herons and beautiful mallards were an everyday sighting. Our home was at the center of our mother's heart and soul. It was secluded and unique with a wonderful story. Mom and Dad loved their forever home, and both were fortunate to be able to live out their years in it. On November 11, 2020, our mother left her home for the last time.
Nancy McMillan Gray, was the first child and only daughter born to Herbert Earl McMillan and Bertha Mae McMillan on September 19, 1931. She was an only child for 9 years and had a very special bond with her father. She was smart, vivacious, a natural born leader and was always game for any adventure. Her schooling began when she skipped kindergarten, first grade and went straight to second grade because she was so advanced. Through the years she excelled at everything she did. One of her accomplishments was playing the piano and organ so well that she was given a key to her childhood church and allowed to practice at any time. It was a talent that continued long into adulthood. As her children, we would be entertained by her piano skills and hear her playing and singing as we walked down the sidewalk to our home after school. We often joined her, playing duets. Nancy was also a natural born athlete and participated in sports, excelling in basketball in her high school years. As an adult, she played tennis for years and even played in a doubles league with her daughter Lindsay. Watch out because she could hit a ball like no one's business. At the age of 16, Nancy attended Mary Baldwin College and then transferred to James Madison College where she graduated with a teaching degree. She added photography, singing and theatre to her skills and delved into many other activities in college. She also participated in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival held in Winchester, Virginia. With her auburn hair and green eyes, she was a beautiful princess of the Court. During her college years she met the love of her life, John David Gray, on a double-blind date. We are not sure she wanted to marry him after the first date, but it was meant to be because they married April 16, 1954. Nancy taught at Hilton Elementary School and had fond memories of those years and her students. We drove by there often so she could reminisce. Nancy was a loving and supportive wife to her husband, John. She supported him in all of his endeavors, city attorney for Hampton, private law practice, the Virginia Legislature where he served for 16 years, and Circuit Court Judge for the City of Hampton. She enjoyed his brilliant mind and his great sense of humor. She did everything possible to help him succeed. They were an excellent team and couple. She was the perfect person for our father because she was also very smart and had a wonderful sense of humor. Even though he passed 25 years ago, she still thought he was the smartest man she had ever known. Nancy and John had many opportunities to meet people from all walks of life and to travel the world and take many trips with friends. When her son David was just 3 months old, John's legislative position took him to Richmond for two months. Nancy held down "the fort" in Hampton, including three children, without complaint. She made everything look so easy. Nancy was an avid reader and could have a conversation with anyone about anything. She was always interested in learning. She had an incredible eye for design and often helped friends with their homes. Her own home was a masterpiece in many eyes. Bridge was her game and she was a consummate player. She enjoyed the competition but more so, the camaraderie. She played in a number of groups and often won the $2.00 or $4.00 pot. This money was usually saved for spending on trips with her grandchildren. She loved to travel, and the term "wanderlust" suited her perfectly. She instilled this same desire in her children and grandchildren. Nancy was a kind and generous soul who always thought of others before herself. We cannot tell you how many apricot muffins she made and delivered to others over the years. They were most delicious!
Upon the birth of Nancy's first child, Courtney, she gave up teaching in the school system. Her teaching was now going to be devoted to the family and raising her children. The strong values by which she lived were instilled in us. She made sure that we knew right from wrong and that we were good stewards going forward. As a devoted mother, she quickly became a teacher, a coach, a chauffeur, a volunteer, a fundraiser, a psychologist, a doctor and dentist… like many mothers. She would drive to swimming, meetings, skating, dancing, piano, ball practice, clubs, school, tennis, etc. Nancy attended all activities that her children participated in. Her son, David, often thought the back seat of the car was "home" as he had to go everywhere because he was the youngest.
Nancy was a former member of The Merrimac Garden Club, The Kecoughtan Literary Circle, The Hampton Yacht Club, The First United Methodist Church in Hampton, and a former member of the Junior League of Hampton Roads. She was a proud supporter of The American Theatre, The Hampton History Museum and The Virginia Air and Space Museum.
We were so fortunate to be able to give back to our beautiful mother Nancy. Taking care of her for these last few years was a gift and a privilege. It was our time to give back and we did it with love and devotion. We are forever grateful to Bridget Breden and Karen Saltzgiver for their wisdom and support in caring for our mother. We truly appreciate the wonderful nurses from Riverside Palliative Care and Riverside Hospice.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, The Honorable John D. Gray, and her parents, Herbert Earl McMillan and Bertha Mae McMillan.
She is survived by her daughters, Courtney Gray Langer (Mark) and Laura Lindsay Gray, her son, John David Gray III (Geni), her brothers, Herbert A. McMillan (Brigitte) and Robert E. McMillan (Carol), grandchildren, Morgan Lindsay Langer, Austin Gray Langer, Jonathan McMillan Gray, Anna Paisley Gray, John David Gray IV, and Phoebe Elizabeth Gray. To her six grandchildren, whom she loved very much, she was known as Mimi. Nancy is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Massenburg, her dear friends, Gwen Cumming and Mary Dame Broad, as well as many other wonderful friends, nieces and nephews.
"No longer by our side, forever in our hearts"
Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life is being planned for Spring 2021. Information will be available at www.rhaydensmith.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hampton History Museum would be greatly appreciated.