Lake Wales, Fla - Nancy was called home to be with the Lord on 10-30, 2020. She was born April 5th, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia and moved with her parents to Hampton Rhodes in 1945. After graduating from Hampton High School she was married and had two daughters, Dei Mercer and Katharine "Kat" Kelly. She began her future career by attending the Virginia School of Hair Design and later opened her own salon the Elegante Lady and Lords, which later was expanded to four salons.



Nancy leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Sonny Robinson, her two daughters and three stepdaughters, Laure Dictado, Nicole Asarch, and Leah Jones as well as three grandsons, seven step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Nancy was handpicked to purchase the Virginia School of Hair Design by the previous owner some years later. For most individuals the challenge of managing a student body of 150 in a cosmetology school, while serving nationally in one's profession would consume all of their time. But for Nancy, her commitment to training students of all ages in her school and her commitment to the youth of Hampton Rhodes and her community shared equally in her busy schedule. When asked about her important goals, she responded without hesitation, saying "My commitment is to the youth and the unskilled--to give them a skill that will make them self supporting". To this end, Nancy spent many hours each week voluntarily seeking to improve Hampton Rhodes education system for all students. Including Chairman for Junior Achievement for Greater Hampton Roads, board member of the Private Industry Council, the Peninsula Youth Foundation, the Hampton Vocational Educational Board and the Hampton Coalition for Youth.



Also, during her working year, she served on the executive board for the Virginia Cosmetology Association, the Virginia School Association Board, Chairman of the Education Committee for the Virginia Cosmetology Association, president of the Peninsula Sales and Marketing Executives and on the executive committee as vice chairman of education for the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.



In addition to these programs Nancy found time to teach continuing education chemistry classes to cosmetologists at VPI, to lecture to the international student forum at University of Indiana for Junior Achievement, and support Hair America, the teaching arm of the National Cosmetology Association. She has been awarded the Virginia Peninsula Vocational Award of Excellence, and the Junior Achievement 4R status for outstanding volunteer Business Consultant. In 1991, the Virginia Department of Education placed her name in their Hall of Fame, in Richmond, and she appeared on the cover of the prestigious "Salon America" Magazine.



In 1980, Nancy was appointed as one of twelve hairstylists in the United States to serve on the Clairol Presidential Hair Color Council. She holds an ACC degree in cosmetology and has held many well attended seminars on dressing for success and attitudes in business.



As a member of the prestigious Hair America Organization and nationally known platform hair stylist--Nancy was no stranger to the White House and was requested by Nancy Reagan and later by Lady Bird Johnson to perform her talents on them for special occasions. During a visit to the Virginia Peninsula, Elisabeth Taylor also called upon Nancy for an up-to-date hair style.



Nancy and her husband, Sonny Robinson, traveled extensively throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the USA, making new friend wherever they went. They are members of Christ Community Church in Winter Haven. Contributions may be made to the church in her name.



