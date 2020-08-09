Nancy Neill Fairfield passed away on August 5, 2020. Nancy was born in Sandston, VA, and was raised in Newport News. She graduated from Newport News High School and married the love of her life, Robert "Ham" Fairfield in 1948. She attended Charles Beauty School. Although she never worked professionally as a hairdresser, her family certainly benefitted from her expertise over the years. Nancy began her career as a Teacher's Aide at Denbigh Presbyterian Church now DUPC in 1966. She also was employed by York County School System as a Teacher's Aide for the Hearing Impaired and Kindergarten before retiring in 1986.Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband, Ham; daughter, Janet Roseberry; grandson, Ryan Lanford; son-in-law, Charlie Hughes; parents Edward Albert Neill and Georgia Apsley Neill; and siblings, Dot Yess, Kennedy Neill, Charlie Neill, Martha O'Berry, and Jerry Neill. She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Jimmy) Weisflog and Jenny Lou Hughes; granddaughters, Dr. Chaffin Roseberry, Beth Roseberry, and Amanda (Derek) Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Roseberry and Henry Roberts.Nancy was a member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed her memberships with Chi Alpha Sorority, Virginia Peninsula Rose Society, Kingsmill Yacht Club, and Kingsmill Garden Club.During her early retirement Nancy enjoyed many boat trips with Ham to include Manteo, NC, Elizabeth City, NC, St. Michael's, and Solomon's Island. She also enjoyed her trips to Hawaii and St. Croix.Nancy was no stranger to hard work. She was always there to help Ham and her daughters with childcare, lawn work, painting, and clean up. Nancy will be forever remembered by her family for her special "Nanny Rolls". Her daughters have attempted to replicate these, but they are never as good as hers. Those who knew Nancy will remember her for her beautiful contagious smile, her hugs and kisses, laughter, and positivity.Her family, especially Jenny Lou, would like to express their appreciation for their care of Nancy in recent years. A special thank you to Barbara, Cheryl, Belinda, and Respite Care at United Methodist Church along with the facilities, Warwick Forest and Edgeworth Park.A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum, 12750 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606. Please use the back entrance of cemetery off of Nettles Drive to be directed to the Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be sent in memory of Nancy Fairfield to Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, 302 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA 23608.