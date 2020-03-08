Home

Nancy Painter

Nancy Painter Obituary
Nancy Painter was called home on March 5, 2020. Nancy always had a smile on her face & loved everyone she met. She had a love for the Lord, a passion for outreach & sharing His goodness with everyone. Nancy was a true friend, loving wife & mother, and our best friend. Nancy is survived by her "Sweets", Patrick Painter Sr.; 5 children, 10 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.

We know she is continuing to serve God & is at peace.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Cat Corner in Hampton, Va. or Susan G Komen Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held 2pm, March 10, 2020 at R Hayden Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020
