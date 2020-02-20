|
|
NEWPORT NEWS – Nancy R. Soult, 89 passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Mrs. Soult was a native of Altoona, Pa., and has been a Peninsula resident since 1958. She retired from Farm Fresh after 25 years of service. She was a member of Grafton Baptist Church and was a loving and devoted wife, Mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl L. Soult and a daughter, Janice Susan Keel. She is survived by her son, David Soult and his wife, Crystale, of Yorktown; three daughters, Diane Gainey and her husband JR of Hampton, Carla Soult of Newport News, and Kimberly Young and of Covington, Va.; survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Roman Wagner and her brothers, Ronnie Weamer (Johanna) and Jan Weamer.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the home of her son. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thanks Riverside Hospice and Dr. Duhon and her staff for all the love and support given to Nancy during her illness.
Memorial may be made to CHKD 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, Va., 23507. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020