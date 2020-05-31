Nancy Carolyn Ramsey Boush, 84, of Fairfax, VA went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020.



Nancy was born on June 1, 1935 in Newport News, Virginia, the eldest child of Charles Melville Ramsey and Nellie Hearn Ramsey Moore.



A vibrant, determined, giving, resourceful, stylish and imaginative woman, Nancy was brought up in the towns and on the outlying farms of Smithfield and Ivor, Virginia. She cherished her childhood and easily engaged everyone with the memories and experiences she had shared with all of her loved ones.



Nancy attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia where she met and married Joseph M. Boush. They had four children; Katherine (Kat) Boush Morgan of Fairfax, VA, Joseph (Joey) M. Boush (deceased), David Ramsey Boush of Middletown, MD and Polly Novella Boush Ritter of Vienna, VA. She was preceded in death by her younger sister Marjorie Magette. She is survived by her two sons-in-law; Dan Morgan (married to Kat) and Lee Ritter (married to Polly), daughter-in-law; Beth Boush (married to David), two grandchildren; Jacqueline Boush Kempfer and Daniel Boush, and her two nephews; Charles Magette and Paul Magette of Courtland, VA. She had a special place in her heart for her beloved grand fur-babies Bambi, Chibby, Riley and Shelby.



Nancy faced many challenges throughout her life, including limited vision, but persevered and lived life to its fullest. She would go on to graduate from George Mason University and thrive as a Fairfax County Public School teacher for 25 years. She touched the lives of her students with her dedication, creativity and giving nature. Many of her students continued to keep in touch with her years after their classroom experience.



Nancy's faith was an important part of her life and she was proud to have been a member of Mill Swamp Baptist Church and Ivor Baptist Church while growing up.



Nancy had many passions including writing (she penned an unpublished memoir – "The Uneven Sidewalk"), gardening, and music – as she often broke into song while accompanying herself on the piano. She was in the choir at Virginia Intermont College and often spoke of that time.



Details about the upcoming memorial service to celebrate Nancy's amazing life will be forthcoming when it is safe for large gatherings. Sign up on Nancy's obituary page at the Demaine Funeral Home of Fairfax, VA website to receive notices of future memorial service plans.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store