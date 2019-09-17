|
Nancy R. Minich, 89, widow of Everette H. Minich, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Ivanhoe, VA, she has been a resident of Hampton since 1960. She retired from Hampton Chevrolet in 1998 after 38 years. She was a member of Langley Baptist Church.
Nancy is survived by her Nephew, Gary Ratcliffe and his wife Debbie of Hot Springs, VA; Step-children Mary Minich, Everette Minich, Jr., Sandra Angel; Step-grandchildren Christina Cassidy and Ray Minich; 3 Step-great-grandchildren and one Step-great-great-grandson.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Immediately following at 11:00 AM, Nancy's life will be celebrated by Rev. David Pace. Inurment will be at a later date. Memorial contribution may be made at Langly Baptist Church 116 E. Little Back river Rd. Hampton, VA 23669
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019