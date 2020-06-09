NANCY REINFELD
Nancy Reinfeld died June 5, 2020 after complications from a fall sustained 10 days prior. She was a native of Wisconsin and spent the majority of her life in the Yorktown area. Nancy was employed at Ft. Eustis Finance and Accounting and later after her retirement, worked at Suburban Clinic in Tabb.

She was a person who was a good listener and cared for others. She possessed a quality of humor and loved animals. She leaves behind her husband, Craig; children, Gary (Williamsburg), Marty (Asheville, NC) and Courtney of Ft, Collins, CO and many grandchildren.

Sixty years together and so many good memories.

Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
